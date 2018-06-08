Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 24th meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

"Late Sheikh Zayed will remain a source of inspiration for the noble values of giving and tolerance for all people living in the UAE," said Sheikh Abdullah, during the 24th meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council, during which Sheikh Abdullah recalled the leadership qualities of the late founding father on the occasion of the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day.

"Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian initiatives have migrated out of the UAE to the farthest reaches of the world, and borne fruit across essential sectors, including health, with the UAE now on its way to eradicate polio and the Guinea-worm disease from the entire world thanks to the support of UAE prudent leadership," said Sheikh Abdullah.

He pointed to the paramount importance late Sheikh Zayed directed to the development of human capital through education. "Late Sheikh Zayed always believed education is the cornerstone of the development drive and man is the foundation of the nation, a strategy the country's wise leadership is now closely following by launching various initiatives aimed at developing an efficient and integrated education system based on creating a qualified workforce."

The meeting shed extensive light on the latest updates introduced into the "Our Ambassadors" initiative which is planned to develop UAE students’ interests and talents, increase their knowledge base, relate them to the innovation sources, constituting cognitive developments and entrepreneurship and technology. Furthermore, the initiative provides the students with a chance to gain knowledge and science and share in the voluntary activities and cherish their high values, by prioritising several factors, primarily innovation, giving and a vision of the future.