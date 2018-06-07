Mansour bin Zayed attends iftar banquet

  • Thursday 07, June 2018 in 11:02 PM
  • Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed during Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan’s iftar banquet
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended Thursday evening an iftar banquet hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, at Abu Mraikha Forest Rest House.
The attendees exchanged Ramadan greetings and wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued good health and happiness. They also prayed to Allah Almighty to preserve the UAE and maintain its security, safety, stability and prosperity.
 
In attendance also were Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Presidential Flight, Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, and other Sheikhs and senior officials