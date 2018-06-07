Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE’s giving is to all humanity, without distinction

The revelation comes in the annual report of MBRGI launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the results of the 2017 initiatives.

The announcement was made at an iftar held at the Dubai Opera, attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Board of Trustees of MBRGI and staff representing the 33 entities and initiatives under MBRGI.

According to the results of the MBRGI Year in Review 2017 report, during 2017, the Foundation increased its expenditure to AED1.8 billion compared to the AED 1.5 billion spent in 2016. Of this figure, AED 961 million was spent on the programmes and initiatives of entities falling under MBRGI’s five pillars, which benefitted 69 million people in 68 countries around the world, compared to MBRGI’s reach of 42 million beneficiaries in 62 countries in 2016.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised the results achieved on the ground and the efforts behind them. "I am proud of my humanitarian team. Over 500 employees in the service of humanity and 90,000 volunteers help us in our journey of giving in over 60 countries. We encourage all of the humanitarian institutions under the umbrella of our initiatives to strive to excel in their work."

MBRGI’s total 2017 expenditure on Humanitarian Aid & Relief was 194 million; while expenditure on Healthcare & Disease Control was 477 million; Spreading Education & Knowledge saw an expenditure of 634 million; expenditure on Innovation & Entrepreneurship was 396 million and expenditure on Empowering Communities was 129 million.

Of the total AED 1.8 billion, AED 869 million was invested in establishing sustainable institutions such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the Museum of the Future and other institutions, an increase of AED 78 million invested in sustainable institutions in 2016.

About 90,000 people volunteered during 2017 to implement the various programmes, initiatives and entities of MBRGI, supporting the Foundation’s 543 permanent employees.

"We have the resources, the will, the management, and no excuse for not being the first in humanitarian aid," Sheikh Mohammed commented. "Over the past 20 years, we have embraced many initiatives and projects in which we seek to make a qualitative difference in people's lives and communities. We invest in the business of aiding humanity, the business of hope and in creating a better life for millions of people. In this, we are continuing Zayed's approach to giving. We dedicate the best of the UAE to all humanity, without distinction between race, colour or creed. We believe that our real values lie in changing the lives of people for the better. The more we give, the more God gives us tenderness, comfort, safety and security."

His Highness concluded: "We will continue to work, build and give in accordance with the vision we have set for ourselves and our team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives. It is the service of humanity first and last."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed his great pride in the achievements of 33 institutions and initiatives under the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives.

"This Year in review report represents the achievement of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to make hope a real and sustainable business. The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives is a translation of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to advance humanitarian, relief and community work locally, regionally and internationally. Dozens of the initiatives and programmes sponsored by His Highness within the past 20 years have transformed into established entities, which work to institutionalise philanthropic work. This formalisation of organised giving ensures its sustainability, maximises its positive impact and expands its benefits, while surpassing the concept of occasional charity work to instil hope as the fundamental basis in the way we think and plan for the future," Sheikh Hamdan said.