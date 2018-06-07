AED1.6 billion projects carried out by ERC in Yemen

"While we are observing the 14th death anniversary of the country's Founding Father, we can't but pay tribute to those entities and individuals who are following in his footsteps under the noble directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, whose unique approach toward humanitarian work has kept alive the indelible legacy of our late great leader," said Sheikh Hamdan during the ERC's annual meeting with a number of donors and volunteers accompanied by the ERC board members at Al Nakheel Palace.

Underlining the significant role played by the ERC in translating the directives of the country's prudent leadership, Sheikh Hamdan said the country's premier aid provider will spare no effort to strengthen the UAE's pioneering role in the humanitarian field. He noted that volunteers and donors across the country have inspired the vision of the UAE leadership and its track record of humanitarian achievements at the local, regional and international levels and significantly contributed to the country's coveted position in areas of development aid.

For his part, Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERC, hailed the annual meeting the authority holds with its partners to recognise their contributions and motivate them to double their efforts in helping the country develop sustainable solutions to critical humanitarian cases and enable eligible segments of society to lead a decent life.

He highlighted the UAE's global ranking on top of donor countries in terms of official development aid relative to national income as a world-class testimony to the nation's sustained contributions in this field.

"ERC carried out humanitarian programmes and projects worth AED645 million in 2017, AED131 million of which inside the country and AED514 million outside in addition to sponsoring 114,000 orphans in the UAE and in 25 world countries at a total cost of AED140 million," he said.

"In Yemen since 2015 to date, the ERC has implemented projects and humanitarian programmes worth AED1.574 billion, from which 10 Yemeni governorates benefited in areas of health, education, water, electricity, transport and rehabilitation in addition to typical relief programmes."

A series of group weddings has been organsied by the ERC from which up to 2400 couples from eight Yemeni governorates benefited, he added, noting that the number of beneficiaries from Ramadan initiatives this year increased to around 11 million person in up to 80 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas and Australia at a total cost of AED 155 million, he remarked.

The number of donors contributing to ERC programmes and projects increased to 139,000 nationwide, he added, Attending the meeting was a number of sheikhs and dignitaries.