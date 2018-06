ERC distributed yesterday 4000 food baskets to the needy families in Ar Radmah District, of Shabwah Governorate.

Ahmed Al Nayadi, ERC Representative in Shabwah, said the ERC is determined to continue its efforts to improve the living conditions of the Yemeni people and to get to the largest possible number of beneficiaries.

Officials and people of Shabwah Governorate thanked the UAE and ERC for extending continuous aid and support to the needy Yemeni across the country.