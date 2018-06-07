UAE Embassy in Kiev organises Iftar

Salim Ahmed Salim Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, who visited a number of Iftar centres, said that the Iftar is a part of the UAE's message of peace and love to the world.

Sheikh Ahmed Tamim, Ukraine Mufti, thanked the UAE Embassy for its humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Some 1100 needy fasting people benefited from the Iftar provided by the UAE charity organisations.

These Iftars also promote the culture of tolerance and interfaith dialogue, as a large number of the beneficiaries are, notably, not Muslims, he said.