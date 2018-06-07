UAE Embassy in Kiev organises Iftar

  • Thursday 07, June 2018 in 8:35 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, organised Iftar project supported by a number of UAE charities. The embassy, in association with the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine, signed contracts with three restaurants to provide Iftar for fasting people across the Ukrainian districts.
Salim Ahmed Salim Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, who visited a number of Iftar centres, said that the Iftar is a part of the UAE's message of peace and love to the world.
 
Sheikh Ahmed Tamim, Ukraine Mufti, thanked the UAE Embassy for its humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Some 1100 needy fasting people benefited from the Iftar provided by the UAE charity organisations.
 
These Iftars also promote the culture of tolerance and interfaith dialogue, as a large number of the beneficiaries are, notably, not Muslims, he said.