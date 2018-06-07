ERC sends urgent relief convoy to Al Mahrah Governorate, Yemen

Rajeh Bakrit, Governor of Al Mahrah, thanked the ERC for sending the relief convoy, which will ease the suffering of the governorate’s residents while pointing out that the ERC always leads in offering help to the people of Al Mahrah, who are suffering from a lack of services.

He added that the UAE’s efforts in Al Mahrah and Yemen’s other liberated governorates cannot be forgotten, especially as they were provided despite the difficult local conditions caused the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that sending the convoy to Al Mahrah is part of the UAE’s efforts to support the Yemeni people and end their suffering.

He added that the ERC has implemented relief campaigns to improve the living conditions of Yemenis, through distributing humanitarian and relief aid and launching development projects.

Al Neyadi also pointed out that the ERC’s programmes in Yemen have helped the country regain its normal living conditions, has positively affected the Yemeni people and helped them overcome their difficulties.

The people of Al Mahrah expressed their appreciation at receiving the relief convoy while praising the UAE’s urgent efforts to ease their suffering caused by Cyclone Mekunu and provide urgent relief aid.

They also thanked the UAE for its unlimited support for Yemeni families and its constant efforts to end their suffering.