Hamdan bin Zayed receives National Defence College delegation, number of ambassadors

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged greetings with the audience on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They wished more prosperity, welfare and security for the UAE under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged talk about the significant role played by the UAE Armed Forces to maintain security, stability, and safeguard the country's gains and development achievements. He also commended the great role of the UAE Armed Forces to serve the homeland through building the capabilities of their members.

Sheikh Hamdan also welcomed the ambassadors accredited to the country and wished them good luck in enhancing the bonds between their respective countries and the UAE.