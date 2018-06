Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince during receiving more Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler and Crown Prince exchanged greetings with Sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officials, statesmen and Emiratis on the occasion.

The audience wished Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar good health and more welfare, prosperity and progress for the UAE's people, leadership and the Arab and Islamic nations.

A number of Sheikhs and officials, attended the meeting.