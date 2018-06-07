Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Canadian Ambassador

Dubai Crown Prince during meeting the Canadian Ambassador to the UAE

The Canadian ambassador conveyed a message from the Canadian Minister of National Defence underlining the strong relations between the two countries across different domains.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council and Canadian Consul General in Dubai, Emmanuel Kamarianakis.