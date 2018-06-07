Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Canadian Ambassador

  • Thursday 07, June 2018 in 2:30 AM
  • Dubai Crown Prince during meeting the Canadian Ambassador to the UAE
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday received at the Executive Council's premises at the Emirates Towers, the Canadian Ambassador to the UAE Masud Husain.
The Canadian ambassador conveyed a message from the Canadian Minister of National Defence underlining the strong relations between the two countries across different domains.
 
Attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council and Canadian Consul General in Dubai, Emmanuel Kamarianakis.