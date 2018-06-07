Emirati-Saudi Coordination Council, steppingstone for accelerated cooperation: Ministers

He pointed out, "The Strategy of Resolve has enabled the UAE and Saudi Arabia to co-operate on issues of vital importance such as entrepreneurship, tourism and national heritage, the logistics and infrastructure sectors.”

“By signing the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, we have identified how to develop airports and ports in both countries and enhance their role to support the economy, as well as ways to develop air links between the two countries through open skies policy," he further added.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, stressed that the Emirati-Saudi Coordination Council mirrors the keenness of the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to establish strong bilateral co-operation and enhance joint action to develop government work that promotes the wellbeing of the peoples of the two countries.

Al Roumi added that the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s meeting and signing of MoU reflect the most important outcome of the Resolve Retreat which underlined the future co-operation over the long term.

She also indicated the importance of transforming these agreements into projects.

Al Roumi also praised the role of the Council, which represents an umbrella platform for officials in both countries to share successful experiences, pioneering models, and exchange of expertise and knowledge on the best practices in the government development and services.

She reiterated that the council will reflect the pursuance of the two countries to develop the efforts of the government bodies to come up with working guidelines, develop solutions and services that keep pace with the global changes, meet future challenges and contribute to improving government performance to higher levels that ensure happiness and quality of life.

Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs said, "The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council is a result of a long history and close bonds between the peoples of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Strategy of the Resolve also reflects the leaderships' determination in both countries to achieve the well-being, stability and development of the two fraternal peoples."

He added, "Signing of the MoU with the Saudi side within the framework of the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council is the main platform for co-ordinating stances and joint views regarding customs union and the common market issues.”

Al Tayer also said, “The MoU underlined all the effective factors on the economies of the two countries and guide specialists to identify ways to benefit from them in a way that promotes the economic development and integration between the two countries."

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The Strategy of Resolve and the continuous follow up of the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a real gain, not only for the UAE and Saudi peoples but also for the people of the region and the world."

He added, "The UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have achieved global successes in the agricultural, environmental and water desalination fields. Our meeting today and signing of the MoU will enable us to transfer these successes to the while world, explore the future of this sector and exchange expertise as well as promote partnerships in agricultural, environmental and water projects."

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, emphasised that the Strategy of the Resolve provides an opportunity for the Emirati and Saudi youth to achieve a qualitative leap in the youth work which would achieve the aspirations and create a bright future for the peoples of the two countries.

She added, "The UAE and Saudi Arabia are always seeking to exchange expertise and knowledge through the transfer of the two countries' models in youth work field. The MoU is part of the Strategy of Resolve that paves the way for shaping and developing youth-oriented initiatives within the UAE-Saudi joint work."