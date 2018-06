Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed being welcomed by Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah

On arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They exchanged cordial talks which reflect the brotherly relations between the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and several ministers.