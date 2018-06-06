UAE follows example of Sheikh Zayed in humanitarian work, says Khalifa bin Tahnoon

The exhibition is organised by Wahat Al Karama, in collaboration with The National Archives, about the history of the humanitarian journey of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and in commemoration of Zayed Day of Humanitarian Work.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon said the exhibition is part of Wahat Al Karama celebrations of Zayed Day of Humanitarian Work to commemorate the contributions and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in humanitarian work, extended to all countries.

He stated that the UAE follows the path of late Sheikh Zayed in humanitarian work, which is also followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also emphasised that Sheikh Zayed left a lasting legacy for the love of humanitarian work and helping others.

The late Sheikh Zayed was an international example of tolerance, compassion and giving, spreading happiness and encouraging humanitarian work, he said.

He further added that Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work rekindled feelings of love and loyalty that "we have in our hearts for the Founding Father."

The exhibition provides a window to the UAE’s efforts in the field of humanitarian aid, relief and development in several fraternal and friendly countries to support them, promote development and help them overcome natural calamities.