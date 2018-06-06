UAE Embassy in Islamabad organises 'Year of Zayed Ramadan Football Tournament'

The combined team, named Al Khaimah Al Arabiya, was crowned champions after beating the UAE embassy team, while the Sudanese embassy landed third after defeating the Kuwaiti embassy.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, said the tournament is part of the embassy's social initiatives for 2018, the year in which the UAE celebrates the centennial birth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

He thanked the ambassadors of Arab countries, embassy staffs in Islamabad and participating teams as well as the Pakistani community for making the tournament a huge success.

He also thanked the Forward Sports Factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, which manufactures sports equipment, including soccer balls, for providing the balls for the tournament.