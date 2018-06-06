360 federal government employees nominated for "Project Management Programme"

She made this statement at the end of a training session for federal government recruits, which is part of the first stage of the government’s "Project Management Programme." A total of 360 employees applied to enter the programme, but only 100 were chosen for the first stage, while the rest will be chosen for the programme’s future stages.

The programme aims to build the capacities of federal government employees, improve their skills and assist them in acquiring specialist project management certificates.

Al Roumi said the programme is part of the government’s efforts to implement the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to realise the objectives of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021, praising the efforts of the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, FAHR, to organise the training programme and achieve its desired goals.

Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmanan Al Awar, Director-General of FAHR, stated that the programme, which was launched in 2017, has witnessed the participation of many government authorities.

Lulwa Al Marzouki, Director of the Human Resources Planning Administration at FAHR, stressed that the programme, which is managed by FAHR in cooperation with several partners as part of the "Maaref Initiative," aims to train and raise the project management capacities of the employees of federal authorities to enable them to fulfil the government’s initiatives and manage relevant projects.

She added that the programme reflects the desire of FAHR to empower federal government employees and attract talented and skilled recruits, noting that the programme is a key international specialist training programme, as its participants can obtain international recognition after completing 35 hours of training and passing the final examination.