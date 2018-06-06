Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of ADJD's 'Excellence Internal Award'

Sheikh Mansour congratulated the winners and highlighted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and President of the Executive Council, to develop and invest in human resources, as they are the Abu Dhabi Government’s most important resource that can shape the country’s present and future.

During the meeting, which was attended by Alal Al Aboudi, Head of the Court of Cassation and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council,Yousif Saeed Al Ibri, ADJD Undersecretary, andAli Mohamed Al Balooshi, Abu Dhabi Attorney General, Sheikh Mansour ordered the creation of a working environment based on innovation to encourage employees to come up with ideas to address the challenges facing the implementation of the department's strategies and plans, as well as to draft a legal and judicial system that fulfils the needs of the emirate’s community.

In 2017, the department launched the award’s first edition, which included categories for courts, prosecution, excellent administration and the best project, as well as 16 categories for individuals, which include two related to the department’s members.

The winners were selected according to a set of established criteria in line with the government’s "4th of excellence criteria" and with an emphasis on work outcomes and their impact on work improvements and achieving strategic plans while adopting work innovation as one of the key performance indicators.