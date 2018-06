Tayeb Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of ERC team in Aden, said that the convoy is part of the projects of 'Year of Zayed' and in response to the appeals of the people of Mudiyah District.

He also said that the convoy was loaded with1000 food baskets that have been distributed to the displaced families in the district.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for their continuous support to the people of Abyan and they called on the other charities to follow suit.