UAE and Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation relations

The meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also dealt with aspects of cooperation in the African continent with a special focus on how to boost joint projects there.

The UAE Minister expressed thanks for the warm reception and hospitality, pointing out that the joint relations between the two countries are historic and distinguished thanks to the leaderships of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

She said, "We are working with Saudi Arabia to promote joint projects in African countries that contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals and to improve the opportunities for empowering women and girls, creating employment opportunities for African youth, and working on combating terrorism and extremist ideology."

Al Hashimy also noted the relentless efforts of Saudi Arabia in Africa which greatly contributed to the economic and social development of African countries.