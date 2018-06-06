UAE Education Minister named the Arab Cultural Personality of 2018

Ahmed Noor, UAC Chairman, said that Al Hammadi has been giving this acclaim due to his outstanding efforts and initiatives for improving the educational system in the UAE to be on par with the latest international developments in this field.

A special committee, formed by UAC, selected Al Hammadi after rigorously reviewing the performance of many Arab prominent cultural personalities over the last year, he added.

The panel is chaired by Prof. Samy El Sherif, Egypt's former Minister of Information and Dean of Faculty of Mass Communication, Modem University for Technology & Information, MTI, Egypt, and comprising a number of prominent Arab media and cultural personalities and academics.