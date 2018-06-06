UAE diplomat elected Vice-Chair for 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

  • Wednesday 06, June 2018 in 11:00 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously elected Hessa Al Ateibi, Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN in New York, as Vice-Chair of the Economic and Financial Committee during the 73rd session of the General Assembly.
The Committee addresses topics relating to sustainable development, science, technology, and innovation, globalisation, eradication of poverty and development and humanitarian assistance. In this capacity, Al Ateibi could be tasked by the Chair of the Committee to facilitate the negotiations and discussions on UN processes.
 
The Assembly also elected Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, as President for the 73rd Session of the Assembly, which opens in September of this year.