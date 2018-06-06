Ahmed bin Mohammed honours Chief Imam of Medina Mosque

Sheikh Ahmed also presented awards to the top ten winners of the award's 22nd version in the event that took place at the premises of the Cultural and Scientific Association, Dubai, with a larger number of scholars, top officials and sponsors in attendance.

Ibrahim Mohamed Bumelha, Chairman of DIHQA's Higher Orgainsing Committee, said that the award, which was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum before 22 years ago, enjoys on Tuesday a world acclaim, particularly among the young people, thanks to the unlimited support of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Dr. Al-Huzaifi thanked the organising committee and said, " I am very honoured to be selected Islamic Personality of the Year of such prestigious award a matter that will definitely push me to do more efforts in serving the Muslim people around the world."

Sheikh Ahmed congratulated Dr. Al-Huzaifi and commended the great efforts exerted by the top ten winners in memorising the Holy Quran, presented awards to them and wished them all the best.