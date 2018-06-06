Mohamed bin Zayed receives RMPA, FDF delegations

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged with the members of the two delegations greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The delegations members prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the homeland and wished health and happiness to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was proud of the achievements made by the UAE citizens in all fields. He referred to the services and experiences contributed by the retired military personnel as a true addition to the country's march for development.

He added that the UAE women have enjoyed the leadership's support and the trust since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who attached great importance to empowering women and whose path is being followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.