UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received Tuesday a large number of sheikhs, tribal leaders, dignitaries, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who called on them to offer their greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The reception was held in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.
The meetings were attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.