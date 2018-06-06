Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Tuesday a large number of sheikhs, tribal leaders, dignitaries, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who called on them to offer their greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The reception was held in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
The meetings were attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.