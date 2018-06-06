Mansour bin Zayed attends ADJD reception

This came as part of Sheikh Mansour's keenness on improving the performance of ADJD and the judicial services through continuous consultations with members of Supreme Judicial Council and ADJD top officials with the ultimate objective of attaining justice.

Sheikh Mansour was received by Alal Al Aboudi, Head of the Court of Cassation and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Yousif Saeed Al Ibri, ADJD Undersecretary and Counselor Ali Mohamed Al Balooshi, Abu Dhabi Attorney General.

Sheikh Mansour exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan with the more than 300 attendees.