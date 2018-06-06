Mohamed bin Zayed receives RAK Ruler, Chechen President and Yemeni Deputy PM

Sheikh Mohamed also received Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov and Ahmed Al Maisari, Deputy Prime Minister of Yemen.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Ramadan greetings with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud, President Kadyrov and Ahmed Al Maisari on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO).