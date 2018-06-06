UAE Embassy in Sudan contributes to charity works

The projects include orphans’ sponsorship and food parcels, part of which have been distributed by the ambassador in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Al Zubair Charity Foundation and the representatives of the concerned Sudanese agencies.

"The Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has sponsored my son and compensated him for the loss of his father and stood by us throughout our suffering," said an orphan's mother, speaking on behalf of the project's beneficiaries who prayed to Allah Almighty to preserve the UAE and its leadership.

"The UAE’s humanitarian support has been persistent for more than 20 years since the foundation was established and resulted in the launch of a large number of service projects across Sudan, that include, but are not limited to Darfur wells, orphans' sponsorships, Iftar Saem, Zaka Al Fitr, etc.," said the Secretary-General of Al Zubair Charity Foundation.

He further expressed sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his constant support for the people of Sudan and the UAE Embassy for its eminent role in standing by the needy segments of society.