Ajman Ruler, CP receive Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman received Tuesday a large number of sheikhs, tribal leaders, dignitaries, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who called on them to offer their greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman was present at the reception.
The well-wishers also wished Sheikh Humaid, Sheikh Ammar and the UAE people good health and wellbeing.