Pope Francis receives Abdullah bin Zayed at Vatican

Pope Francis made the remarks at his meeting at the Vatican with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who is currently on an official visit to the Vatican State, during which he handed over a message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, inviting Pope Francis to visit the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Pope Francis and the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region along with an array of international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's determination to foster cooperation with the State of Vatican, out of its belief in the importance of boosting inter-faith dialogue and spreading values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence between world peoples. He expressed the UAE's appreciation of the efforts made by Pope Francis to promote peace in the world, citing the brotherly relations between the Pope and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, as an example of the values of tolerance and peace that should prevail in today's world.

Pope Francis has commended the efforts made by the UAE to promote tolerance and strengthen inter-faith dialogue and peaceful co-existence between world peoples, highlighting in this regard the pioneering humanitarian initiatives championed by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of a large number of world people irrespective of colour, culture, ethnicity, race and religion.

Attending the meeting was Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican State.