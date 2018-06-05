ERC launches Ramadan iftar project, distributes Eid clothes in Malaysia

Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, participated in the distribution of the Eid clothes to eligible local families.

He stressed that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, the seeds of which were sown by the nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, are continuing with the support of the country's wise leadership, to ease the suffering of the underprivileged around the world.

The beneficiaries of the project and Eid clothes thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for their leading humanitarian initiatives.

They added that these initiatives reflect the UAE’s moral and social values and the compassion and ties between Muslims around the world, hailing the efforts of Emirati charity organisations, including the ERC, which have helped ease their suffering during the Holy Month of Ramadan.