The humanitarian initiative, provided by the Sharjah Charity International and Sharjah Charity House, has been carried out in two phases; the first began at the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, while the second kicked off this week under the supervision of the UAE Embassy.

The Iftar Saem programme carried out by the Embassy this year provided over 20,000 food parcels, as part of the humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE across a number of Sudanese states.