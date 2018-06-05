Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Vatican's Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

The two sides explored paths to promote inter-faith dialogue and ways to ensure peace and happiness for humanity at large, with Sheikh Abdullah underlining the UAE's determination to foster cooperation with Vatican as part of the country's strategy to maintain constructive channels of communication with all world peoples irrespective of colour, culture, ethnicity, race and religion.

For his part, Cardinal Jean-Louis Pierre Tauran hailed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Vatican State, noting that the Emirates is a role model for peace-oriented efforts aimed at promoting values of tolerance and peace co-existence in the world.

Attending the meeting was Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican State.