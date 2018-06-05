Abdullah bin Zayed meets Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States

Sheikh Abdullah, currently on a state visit to Vatican State, reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to further advance bilateral relations as part of its strategy to promote communication and collaboration with all world peoples irrespective of colour, culture, ethnicity, race and religion.

For his part, Paul Richard underscored the importance of Sheikh Abdullah's visit in furthering cooperation between the two countries, commending the UAE's consistent efforts to get rid of rhetoric speech and establish a culture of peaceful co-existence between world peoples.

Attending the meeting was Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican State.