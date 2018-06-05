ERC organises group iftar in Al Iskan, Yemen

The beneficiaries of the iftar, who received over 200 meals, expressed their happiness over the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people through its humanitarian arm, the ERC.

The residents of Al Iskan stressed that the group iftar has brought happiness to the needy families and they hoped this support would continue in other areas in 2018, with the Year of Zayed becoming a year of giving for the Yemeni people.

The ERC team is continuing to distribute iftar meals to displaced families from Taiz and Hodeidah in the various districts of Dhala Governorate, as well as furthering its development goals and services projects.