ERC organises group iftar in Al Iskan, Yemen

  • Tuesday 05, June 2018 in 4:58 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, team in Dhala Governorate on Monday organised a group iftar for the residents of Al Iskan through a grant from Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
The beneficiaries of the iftar, who received over 200 meals, expressed their happiness over the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people through its humanitarian arm, the ERC.
 
The residents of Al Iskan stressed that the group iftar has brought happiness to the needy families and they hoped this support would continue in other areas in 2018, with the Year of Zayed becoming a year of giving for the Yemeni people.
 
The ERC team is continuing to distribute iftar meals to displaced families from Taiz and Hodeidah in the various districts of Dhala Governorate, as well as furthering its development goals and services projects.