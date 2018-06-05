ERC continues distributing iftar meals in Hadramaut, Yemen

  • Tuesday 05, June 2018 in 3:04 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing to distribute iftar meals to thousands of fasting people in Hadramaut Governorate, as part of the humanitarian initiative of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan during the Year of Zayed.
ERC teams are distributing 3,000 daily meals during the campaign, which targets homes, mosques and hospitals in Mukalla, Ash Shihr, Eastern Ad Dis, Raydah, Qusay`ir, Dawan, as well as the countryside of Mukalla and Tarim, Hadramaut. 
 
Ahmed Al Neyadi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said the campaign is gathering pace in its distribution of iftar and suhoor meals, as well as relief aid, around the various regions of the governorate, in light of the ERC’s commitment to supporting individuals in need. 
 
Al Niyadi added that the campaign is continually implementing Ramadan programmes that aim to deliver iftar meals and relief aid to underprivileged persons, as part of the directives of the UAE leadership to support Yemen's citizens.