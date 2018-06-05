ERC continues distributing iftar meals in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC teams are distributing 3,000 daily meals during the campaign, which targets homes, mosques and hospitals in Mukalla, Ash Shihr, Eastern Ad Dis, Raydah, Qusay`ir, Dawan, as well as the countryside of Mukalla and Tarim, Hadramaut.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said the campaign is gathering pace in its distribution of iftar and suhoor meals, as well as relief aid, around the various regions of the governorate, in light of the ERC’s commitment to supporting individuals in need.

Al Niyadi added that the campaign is continually implementing Ramadan programmes that aim to deliver iftar meals and relief aid to underprivileged persons, as part of the directives of the UAE leadership to support Yemen's citizens.