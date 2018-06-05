Hamdan bin Rashid increases financial support for 'International University of Africa'

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid's decision to increase the annual financial support received by the university to US$500,000, was announced.

The university's director expressed his thanks to Sheikh Hamdan for his support, which he said will help the university attract more students, especially those graduating from the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum's schools in Africa.

IUA boasts more than 30 colleges and research centres, and around 10,000 African and international students are enrolled to study in the university which offers a range of courses including Islamic Studies, Medicine and Engineering.

The Al Maktoum Foundation has built 50 secondary schools in Africa, where 19,844 students are studying.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Sadiq, Consul-General of Sudan in Dubai, and Mirza Al Sayegh, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation.