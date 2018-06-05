Mohamed bin Zayed receives national departments' delegation, stresses importance of human resources

Sheikh Mohamed and the delegations exchanged greetings on the Holy Month of Ramadan, and wished more prosperity, welfare, security and stability for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They also wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said that the UAE's strategy and vision is based mainly on the human resources which is deemed the wealth of the homeland and the driving force of the development for the present and future of the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised the efforts and role of the specialised national cadres in the space science and their international achievements in this field, which will be added to the record of country in the space projects that it has set as priorities for the next phase. He also wished them good luck and success in the service of their nation.

He also called on them to enroll in the scientific and technical specialisations that the country is looking forward to while moving towards the future. ''The UAE will continue its development drive and quest to reach its objectives with the will and determination of its citizens," Sheikh Mohamed asserted.

In turn, the delegations extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's support. They also expressed their commitment to exert more efforts to serve the nation and contribute to the process of building and progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.