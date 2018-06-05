Khalid bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between ZHO, Al Fahim Group

The MoU aims to strengthen their communication and cooperation and achieve their mutual interests, to serve and support people of determination who are ZHO members and empower and integrate them into the community, especially in automotive manufacturing and heavy industries.

The MoU was signed, at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel during a group iftar ceremony, titled, "The Iftar of Giving in the Year of Zayed," which was held under Sheikh Khalid’s patronage of the ZHO’s employees, by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Al Fahim Group, with the attendance of members of the ZHO’s Board of Directors, as well as Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, and several ZHO officials. The ceremony was also attended by Abdullah Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Al Fahim Supervisory Board, Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Honorary Chairman of the Group, Reem Mohamed Al Fahim, CEO of the SEDRA Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Fahim, Head of Business Development at the Al Fahim Group, and people of determination who are members of the ZHO.

Sheikh Khalid praised the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives and monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their support for the ZHO, its centres and the people it cares for, to achieve the organisation’s goals and the ambitions and desires of the wise leadership for those in the ZHO’s care.

Sheikh Khalid also praised the support of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for the ZHO’s programmes, initiatives and strategic projects, which aim to offer the best services to people of determination.

According to the MoU, the ZHO will nominate a group of people of determination, with the aim of employing them in workshops managed by Al Fahim’s subsidiaries, as well as empowering them and integrating them into the job market.