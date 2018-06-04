Mohamed bin Zayed launches four social initiatives in Abu Dhabi

The initiatives are aimed at improving life quality for Emirati people, delivering integrated services to safeguard the social stability, and enhance pillars of a voluntary, interdependent and humane society, with a high sense of individual and collective responsibility towards the community.

Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the launch of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Programme that aims at enhancing living standards and dignified life of the UAE citizens while the Executive Committee of the Executive Council will prepare a detailed programme of assistance, including the financial support for the eligible families, before the end of the current year.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has also ordered the doubling of the number of the approved housing loans to UAE citizens to 5,000 loans annually, and gave instructions for amending the housing policy in Abu Dhabi to meet of the needs of Emiratis to provide the appropriate housing, facilitate the procedures, and reduce the waiting period for delivery of both lands and loans, as well as taking into consideration the income of citizens in the payment mechanism, in order to provide social stability of the Emirati family.

Sheikh Mohamed also approved AED 3 billion to develop the basic community facilities of the Khalifa City, Mohamed bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City and Zayed City and integrating land plots that are not subject to infrastructure plans within existing UAE citizens land and housing, as well as studying the developmental requirements and community facilities of other residential areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Sheikh Mohamed also launched "Together'' Authority, which will be responsible for activating the social system of social participation and contribution in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to various segments of the society, including UAE citizens, expatriate residents and institutions.

The initiative aims at supporting the efforts of governmental institutions to develop voluntary and social work in the emirate due to the importance of the humanitarian work instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the giving approach adopted by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayn, is a rich human heritage and a generous gift which is full of values, moral lessons and meanings that respect the human being and put him at the list of top priorities.

''We are still deeply committed to that approach in light of the giving process led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and we are working towards achieving a sustainable strategy whose aim is to ensuring that the people of the UAE enjoy a dignified life in a community where values of cohesion, tolerance, coexistence, harmony and synergy prevail among its happy members,'' he concluded.