ERC distributes Ramadan ration to needy families in Mukalla

The gesture is part of the continuous support provided by the UAE to the fraternal people of Yemen.

Awad Ahmed bin Hamel, Director-General of the Mukalla district, and Shawqi Al Tamimi, ERC's Project Supervisor in Hadramaut, were present during the distribution of the ration.

It was given to hundreds of needy families to ease their dire humanitarian conditions, especially the underprivileged families that are suffering due to the deteriorating living and economic conditions in the country.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that food was distributed to ease the suffering of the Yemeni citizens and to close the food gap in the district as part of a series of humanitarian campaigns carried out by the team in all the districts of Hadramaut. ''It is within the framework of the ERC's keenness to continue the implementation of these humanitarian projects in conjunction with the Year of Zayed and the Holy Month of Ramadan, he added.

Bin Hamel hailed the ERC's role in improving the living conditions of the population through continuous aid, which emphasises the UAE's humanitarian impact in light of the dire conditions witnessed by the Yemenis.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks to the ERC for sending relief convoys to most districts and areas of Hadramaut.