Suqia launches ‘Suqia Zayed’ to provide drinking water during Ramadan

It also launched a campaign throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan to raise awareness on water scarcity and urge community members to donate, in order to provide clean drinking water to the needy people around the world; who waste time searching for water, instead of attending to education, work, and taking care for their families and children.

This is in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and in line with the objectives of the 'Year of Zayed' initiative.

Suqia organised the Suqia Zayed initiative in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment, Mai Dubai and 14 charities that provide more than 8 million cups of water.

The initiative will be implemented in 13 countries that include Uganda, Chad, Egypt, Brazil, Canada, USA, Palestine, Tunisia, Jordan, Ukraine and Bangladesh.

"Suqia is committed to charity initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Suqia Zayed provides drinking water to the people fasting at Iftar tents and mosques inside and outside the UAE, throughout the month, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia, said.

The initiative reflects the spirit of the Year of Zayed, and the noble values ??and principles instilled by our late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; mainly, investing in humans, wisdom and philanthropy, he said.

"It also reflects our commitment to implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the sustainability of giving in the UAE. During the Year of Zayed, Suqia launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which included 6 humanitarian and social projects and initiatives, in collaboration with DEWA and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment," he added.

"During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Suqia seeks to raise awareness about the problem of water scarcity around the world, and to highlight the suffering of women and children in areas where drinking water is available only at large distances, where mothers and children have to travel long distances for many hours on foot in search of clean water. Our efforts to provide drinking water to needy communities around the world and to find sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity reflects our commitment to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, namely, eradicating poverty and hunger, ensuring availability and sustainable management of water for all. It also supports our humanitarian and development work, and achieves one of the main objectives of the MBRGI, to combat poverty and disease," added Al Tayer.

"Suqia strives to help those in need of clean water around the world and to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity through research and development. This comes in line with our vision to provide clean and sustainable water with innovative solutions, and our mission to bring happiness to poor and afflicted communities by promoting investment in sustainable and innovative solutions through solar energy. This helps to provide clean drinking water, through building effective and sustainable partnerships, in line with best global practices. Over 8 million people in 25 countries have benefitted from Suqia’s initiatives and sustainable development projects so far," said Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia.