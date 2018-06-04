ERC continues distributing iftar meals in Shabwa, Yemen

The ERC’s teams distributed 5,000 iftar meals as part of a series of projects implemented by the ERC for the Year of Zayed, as per the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

Their operations, which targeted hospitals, chronic disease centres and the exit points of Ataq, aim to assist the poor, needy and those with limited income.

Eng. Mubarak bin Hamama, Supervisor of the ERC Field Team in Shabwa, stated that the project is part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance provided by the ERC, and is based on the UAE’s religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support the people of friendly countries.