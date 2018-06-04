ERC continues distributing iftar meals in Shabwa, Yemen

  • Monday 04, June 2018 in 9:08 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The subsidiary volunteer teams of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, team in Shabwa Governorate have continued distributing iftar meals for the 16th consecutive day, through a grant from Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
The ERC’s teams distributed 5,000 iftar meals as part of a series of projects implemented by the ERC for the Year of Zayed, as per the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.
 
Their operations, which targeted hospitals, chronic disease centres and the exit points of Ataq, aim to assist the poor, needy and those with limited income.
 
Eng. Mubarak bin Hamama, Supervisor of the ERC Field Team in Shabwa, stated that the project is part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance provided by the ERC, and is based on the UAE’s religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support the people of friendly countries.