Dar Al Ber to launches 4 humanitarian initiatives

The four initiatives are part of the programmes implemented by the charity to mark Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, being observed on Ramadan 19th of every year.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Filasi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, said these projects echo the charity keenness on taking part in the different humanitarian activities taking place in the country.

They are in line with the humanitarian objectives set by our wise leadership in line with the vision of the later Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for helping the needy people and victims of disasters, he added.

The first initiative is titled, ‘Thank You Zayed’ and aimed at raising AED7 million for covering the medical treatment expenses of those who suffer from chronic diseases inside the UAE and enhancing the medical services provided to them, he said.

The Women Affairs Sector of Dar Al Ber launched the, ‘Quran Memorisation Support’ initiative for raising AED1 million for supporting Quran memorisation projects.

The charity, in association with Dubai Health Authority, DHA, is also planning to excavate100 wells across the world in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added.

Under the umbrella of ‘Year of Zayed’, the charity, in association with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, will also be raising funds for building a mosque.