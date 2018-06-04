ERC to support needy people at their homes

Specialised teams, comprising volunteers registered with the branch, started today visiting homes of elderly people, patients, people of determination and needy families, who are unable to come to the branch, to provide them with food baskets, medical checkup as well as psychological support Rashid Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary General for Local Affairs, ERC, said that this initiative is part of the charity's programme for the Holy Month of Ramadan and to mark Zayed Humanitarian Work Day being observed by charity's branches.

We organised this programmes in recognition of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who laid down the foundation of humanitarian and charity works in UAE, made it a part of our lifestyle and provided assistances across the world, he said.

Khalfan Sarhan Al Rumaithi, Abu Dhabi Branch Director, ERC, said that the initiative also coincides with Zayed Centennial and is a part of the routine visit conducted by our volunteer doctors and aid workers to the homes of the needy people.