ERC launches Ramadan iftar project for displaced persons in Aden

Tayyeb Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the ERC Team in Aden, said that the iftar benefitted displaced people from Mocha and Wazieya in Taiz Governorate, as well as those from Hodeidah and Hija while stressing that the ERC will continue providing iftar meals for displaced people and local residents in Aden.

Brigadier Mahmoud Mohammed Saleh, Deputy Director-General of Basheib Former Hospital, said that the iftar provided by the ERC included over 420 meals, and is the first iftar project organised for displaced people in Al Mualla District since the start of Ramadan. He also thanked the UAE for supporting displaced people and residents in Aden.