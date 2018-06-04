Zayed Humanitarian Work Day an exceptional day for UAE: Mohammed Al Rumaithi

The day is also crucial to the UAE’s present and future, and is a source of pride for Emiratis, and promotes the values of giving, tolerance and compassion, he added.

In his speech marking the occasion, Al Rumaithi said that celebrating 19th Ramadan reinforces the humanitarian approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed.

He added that Sheikh Zayed promoted compassion, tolerance and giving among the Emirati community, which is proud of its values and traditions and expresses its gratitude to Sheikh Zayed through advancing his humanitarian work and giving beyond the UAE’s borders.

Al Rumaithi also pointed out that the occasion reflects the desire of the Emirati people to reinforce Sheikh Zayed’s approach and continue his journey of giving, through the many humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE that benefited people around the world.

Al Rumaithi praised the UAE’s efforts to assist the work of humanitarian and charity convoys, including those that carry humanitarian and medical aid, which has made the UAE the leader in supporting communities, in light of the approach of Sheikh Zayed that was followed by the wise leadership.