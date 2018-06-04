UAE committed to Zayed's values, legacy: Sultan Al Jaber

"With the dedication of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the charity and philanthropy long promoted and practiced by the late Sheikh Zayed has become part of the UAE’s heritage, and a guiding principle that the Emirates consistently espouses," Dr. Al Jaber said in a statement.

He went on to say that this commitment to Sheikh Zayed’s values has earned the UAE the respect and admiration of the international community, which has come to regard our country as a role model and a trailblazer in spreading hope and happiness.

The UAE’s humanitarian efforts are an integral part of its message, culture and noble values that the late Sheikh Zayed (May God Rest His Soul in Peace) strived to embed in Emirati society, Dr. Al Jaber concluded, recalling the Founding Father’s devotion to spreading generosity, peace and brotherhood, and to helping those in need anywhere in the world.