Rwanda's President receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

Al Qahtani conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Rwanda, wishing him good health and the Rwandan Government and people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Rwandan President reciprocated his regards to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing them good health and further development, growth and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. President Kagame expressed his satisfaction at the level of ties between the two countries, highlighting his country's desire to develop cooperation with the UAE across various sectors.

Al-Qahtani stressed that Rwanda is a significant partner of the UAE in the African region, stressing that he will strive to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade and investment.