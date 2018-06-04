Minister of Community Development emphasises UAE role as global humanitarian aid hub

She noted that the UAE has adopted a holistic approach to humanitarian and charity work with a long-term strategy underpinned by altruism, generosity and the desire to achieve sustainable social development.

Buhumaid said, "Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Work Day on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan every year the date on which Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan passed away reflects our commitment to carrying on his legacy of caring and generosity that has established the UAE as a global hub for humanitarian and charity work.

"With his genuine concern for the well-being of people at home and abroad regardless of religion, colour or language, Sheikh Zayed was a paragon of global humanitarianism. Our wise leadership’s keen interest in commemorating the noble deeds of our founding father through launching charity initiatives testifies to the everlasting impact of his legacy."

In celebration of Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian contributions on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, the Ministry of Community Development and its 40 offices and centres across the country have organised more than 100 events that target all segments of society.