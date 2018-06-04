Zayed a role model for humanitarian assistance, says Sheikh Fatima

In her speech marking the annual Zayed Humanitarian Work Day on 19th Ramadan, she asserted that the memory of Sheikh Zayed will always remain in the hearts of the Emirati and Arab people.

Sheikha Fatima affirmed that the nation’s partnership with women is among the priorities of the wise leadership since the era of Sheikh Zayed, as they realised, at an early stage, the fundamental role of women in the UAE’s development. They also launched programmes that aim to reinforce the national character of women, she added. Sheikha Fatima went on to note the Founding Father's directives that created a shift towards supporting women’s development and empowerment, while highlighting the nation's progress in global competitiveness indexes, particularly in women's development arenas.

"He encouraged and supported me to help empower women and motivate them to pursue their education. He also established the relevant organisations responsible for women’s rights and issues. Sheikh Zayed looked forward to the day when he could see female Emirati doctors, engineers and ambassadors, and his wishes came true, as Emirati women occupy positions such as ministers, the Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, members of the FNC, doctors, engineers, officers, and air defence pilots," Sheikha Fatima continued.

"As we celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, we renew our vows as the people of this giving country to pursue his generous journey and blessed approach in building a civilised nation, which now has an advanced position among developed countries and leads in international humanitarian work, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," she added.

Sheikha Fatima concluded, "Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an occasion to express our love and loyalty for our role model of humanitarian giving, and to prove to the world that the journey of our nation’s founder continues to be carried forward."